Kissing school girls clear abuse; Investigate St. Monica College father – Human Rights advocate

Human Rights advocate, Selasi Tsegah is pushing for the Father of St. Monica’s College of Education in the Ashanti region to be investigated following the viral video on social media where he is seen kissing school girls.

Identified as Father Obeng Larbi, the man of God last Sunday by way of appreciating final-year students who have been reading the bible during service, kissed the three girls one after the other on the lips.

Reacting to the incident, Selasi Tsegah who is a Human Rights Advocate has stressed that the Father has abused his position and must be investigated and questioned.

“It’s a clear abuse of his position of influence over these girls. He should be investigated and questioned about it…my advice to parents is to empower their girls to understand that a person may be in a power of authority and must be respected but the respect is limited,” Selasi Tsegah told Starr FM in an interview.

The Human Rights Advocate added, “I think to an even larger conversation that these things are inappropriate that guys shouldn’t be kissing girls in the name of appreciation.”

Meanwhile, school authorities are reportedly looking for the students that filmed the video for sanctions.

Watch the video of the Father kissing the school girls below: