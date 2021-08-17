VIDEO: St. Monica’s College father allegedly abusing school girls with kisses in the name of appreciation

Listen to article

A Father of the St. Monica’s College of Education in the Ashanti region has gone viral on mainstream and social media after being seen in a video giving some school girls ‘mouth-to-mouth kisses’ after a service.

The incident which has been described as an abuse by a section of Ghanaians on social media also has other people jumping to the defense of the father with the bible quotation Roman 16:16 [Greet one another with a holly kiss].

According to a Student of the school who spoke to Starr News on anonymity, the father of the school, Father Obeng Larbi of the Anglican kissed the three final-year students in appreciation for their years of service reading the bible during church services.

“The father is the video kissing the students didn’t know we were going to post the video. We were not comfortable with the situation that’s why we were shouting.

“This is the first time he’s doing this. He gave the school chaplain a kiss and then did same to the 3 female Bible readers. The third girl the father kissed is a virgin and that’s why she gave her cheek to the father to kiss but he forced and kissed her lips. Afterwards the incident, she said the father had broken her virginity,” the student shared.

After the incident last Sunday, school authorities are reportedly looking for the students that filmed the video for sanctions.