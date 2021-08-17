U/W/R: Work to begin on bridges destroyed by floods next week – Roads Minister

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, has given a one-week period to award construction works on all the bridges that were destroyed during last Friday’s downpour in the Upper West Region.

The Minister, who was addressing the media after visiting the disaster scenes in the region said the floods is a national disaster that demands a swift response from the government to assuage the suffering of road users.

Mr. Amoako-Atta and some high-ranking officials of the Ministry on Monday, August 16, 2021, embarked on an emergency trip to the Upper West Region to assess the extent of damage caused by last Friday’s floods that hit the region.

The team, led by the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, flew in a helicopter to have a fair view of portions of the major roads that were washed off, as well as farms that submerged after the torrential rains.

Addressing the media after the tour, the Roads Minister said the government considers it as a national disaster, and will mobilize resources to get the roads fixed in record time.

“We have had an aerial view of the situation, even though it has never been underestimated. We are overwhelmed by what we have seen so far. We are however confident that the situation is not beyond solving.”

The Roads Minister said a lead contractor has been selected already and will soon move to the affected sites after arrangements are concluded; adding that his outfit is collaborating with the National Disaster Management Organization and all other relevant authorities to get relief items for persons whose farms were affected.

“Government is approaching this issue with all seriousness and by a week today, we will ensure that the reconstruction is started,” he added.

Meanwhile, road users in the Upper West Region are already feeling the impact of the damaged roads destroyed as transport fares have been increased astronomically.

