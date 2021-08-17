ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.08.2021 Education

East Gonja: Salaga South MP secures scholarship for female medical student

Miss Nimatu Bamatu Iddrisu receiving the scholarship award letter.Miss Nimatu Bamatu Iddrisu receiving the scholarship award letter.
Listen to article

Member of Parliament for Salaga South constituency of the Savannah Region, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah, has secured a fully funded GetFund scholarship package for a first-year female student pursuing medicine at the University for Development Studies (UDS).

The recipient of the scholarship Miss Nimatu Bamatu Iddrisu, aged 22, hails from Kpembe in the East Gonja Municipality.

She completed Notre Dame Senior High School in Sunyani and excelled with 6As and 2Bs in last year's (2020) West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Touched by the exceptional performance of little Nimatu, the MP for the area, journeyed and secured a scholarship package from GetFund which envelopes the entire tuition duration of the student.

According to Hajia Zuwera, the deliberate attempt to liberate and develop other people through human resource development, capacity building and quality education forms part of being a leader.

"Education and human capital development forms part of my key priorities as a member of parliament and it is in this light that I will continue to prioritize education in my area", she remarked.

Miss Nimatu after receiving the scholarship award letter, thanked the MP for the kind gesture.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

More Education
ModernGhana Links
446,321 candidates write 2021 WASSCE
17.08.2021 | Education
TaTU appoints Alhaji Mohammed Aziz Deputy Registrar
16.08.2021 | Education
Henry Quartey announces full scholarship for Ga students
15.08.2021 | Education
Akatsi South MP commissioned 3 classroom block at Kpevenu
13.08.2021 | Education
Minister confirms food shortage in Damongo SHS
13.08.2021 | Education
Akatsi South MP hands over three Unit Classroom block to Kpevenu D/A Primary School
12.08.2021 | Education
"Restructure teachers' promotion examination, we deserve better" - Teachers' Unions to GES
11.08.2021 | Education
KTU VC laments accommodation crisis in school
09.08.2021 | Education
Regional Minister charge directors to transform education sector in Upper West
06.08.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line