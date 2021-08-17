East Gonja: Salaga South MP secures scholarship for female medical student

Miss Nimatu Bamatu Iddrisu receiving the scholarship award letter.

Member of Parliament for Salaga South constituency of the Savannah Region, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah, has secured a fully funded GetFund scholarship package for a first-year female student pursuing medicine at the University for Development Studies (UDS).

The recipient of the scholarship Miss Nimatu Bamatu Iddrisu, aged 22, hails from Kpembe in the East Gonja Municipality.

She completed Notre Dame Senior High School in Sunyani and excelled with 6As and 2Bs in last year's (2020) West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Touched by the exceptional performance of little Nimatu, the MP for the area, journeyed and secured a scholarship package from GetFund which envelopes the entire tuition duration of the student.

According to Hajia Zuwera, the deliberate attempt to liberate and develop other people through human resource development, capacity building and quality education forms part of being a leader.

"Education and human capital development forms part of my key priorities as a member of parliament and it is in this light that I will continue to prioritize education in my area", she remarked.

Miss Nimatu after receiving the scholarship award letter, thanked the MP for the kind gesture.