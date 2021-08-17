Mahama to tour Savannah Region on Friday

Listen to article

Former President John Dramani Mahama is set to visit the Savannah Region on Friday, August 20, as part of his thank you tour across the country this week.

Lawyer Salisu Biawurbi, Regional Secretary of the party, who confirmed the former President's visit in a telephone interview with ModernGhana News' Savannah Regional reporter, said Mahama is expected to spend a day in Damongo, the Regional capital.

According to him, the 2020 flag bearer of the party will pay a courtesy call on the King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbon-wura Sulemana Tutumba Boresa I at his Palace and other Traditional leaders in the Region.

Mr Biawurbi further revealed that Mr Mahama would hold a close-door meeting to interact with Regional and constituency executives of the party.

He is also scheduled to have an engagement with the media to wrap up his tour of the Region.

Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and other National executives of the party are expected to accompany the former president to the Savannah Region.