Wiseman Daniel Storms Abuja for International Prayer Meeting

The General Overseer of the Everlasting Light of Hope International Ministries (ELOHIM), Prophet Daniel Emelandu is set to unleash God’s undiluted power on the city of Abuja for a 2-day international prayer meeting scheduled for September 24th and 25th, 2021 at the main bowl of the velodrome, Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abuja.

The event which is to commence from 12hrs GMT daily and end as the spirit directs will be followed by a thanksgiving service on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the same venue.

Wiseman Daniel who served for many years under the late Prophet TB Joshua was released in March, 2020 to start his own ministry.

After many days of prayer on the mountain in early 2021, he received a revelation from God to host the Abuja for Christ Crusade. The event which brought him into the bigger limelight was massively attended by worshippers within and outside Nigeria and witnessed many miracles.

Ever since he started his ministry, the Everlasting Light of Hope International Ministries (ELOHIM), Prophet Daniel Emelandu has consistently exhibited a firebrand passion to bring salvation, in the most practical terms to the children of God.

Even while he was still receiving spiritual training under the late world-renowned Prophet TB Joshua, Wiseman Daniel, as he is popularly known, demonstrated on very many memorable occasions the fact that he was endowed with the great anointing to cast out demons, heal the sick and bring salvation to the oppressed through the instrumentality of the Word and power of God.

Speaking on the forthcoming international prayer meeting, the man of God said: “We are here to pray for you. Jesus and I are here. With Jesus backing me up, I will pray for you and your prayer will receive yes and amen; the kind of fire that will destroy the kingdom of darkness."