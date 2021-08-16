Obuasi East Assembly gets mini bus to boost revenue mobilization

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Obuasi East District Assembly, Honorable Faustina Amissah has presented a mini bus to the revenue department of the Assembly.

This is in fulfillment of a pledge made by the DCE at their last General Assembly Meeting in April 2021.

Speaking to this reporter after the presentation, Hon. Faustina Amissah said the Assembly though relatively young, is committed to improve its revenue performance.

"In as much as our revenue collectors are doing their best, we believe that this van will provide the necessary boost to enable us collect more to improve our IGF," she stated.

It would be recalled that the Obuasi East District Assembly through the DCE at its April General Assembly meeting resolved to embark on rigorous revenue mobilization drive to enable it cater for the needs of its people.

Key among measures considered by the Assembly included; reviewing the existing data to reflect the current economic rates, embark on data collection exercise on various revenue items, organize training for Revenue Staff to sharpen their skills and capacities to work effectively, acquire robust mini bus and pick up vehicles for Revenue Staff and Works Department for effective work permit and revenue mobilization and operate a Revenue Taskforce to mobilize for all lock up revenues payable to the Assembly.

Madam Amissah again revealed that the Mini van was procured through funds from Mineral Royalties and Internally Generated Funds (IGF) at a cost of GHS197,000.

She appealed to the General public to pay their levies promptly to the Assembly. This she said is the only way the Assembly can be resourced to provide infrastructural development to the people.