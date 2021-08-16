Obuasi East District Assembly kick-starts monthly clean up exercise

A massive clean-up exercise has been organised at Akaporiso electoral area in the Obuasi East District to commence a District-wide monthly clean up exercise.

The Obuasi East District Assembly (OEDA) has instituted a massive clean up exercise across the entire electoral areas in the District, in the second week of every month.

This according to the District Chief Executive (DCE) is intended to rekindle the communal spirit in residents and also maintain a cleaner environment.

To ensure the sustainability of the clean up exercise, the DCE said, " we have strategically cited dustbins at vantage points which will be emptied through the supervision of Unit Committee members."

The DCE who was joined by the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, the Presiding Member Hon Jeff Adjei, Heads of Department and members of the community, assured that the exercise will not be a flash in the pan.

Again, the Assembly has deployed Sanitary Inspectors to enforce sanitation bye-laws of the District which will strictly deal with those who litter indiscriminately. "We are also going to institute an award scheme which will recognise and award the cleanest electoral areas".

Dr. Patrick Boakye- Yiadom, the Member of Parliament for the Obuasi East Constituency lauded the initiative of the Assembly.

He mentioned that he could not sit at home but join residents of Akaporiso to clean their environment.

He seized the opportunity to advise residents to eschew the habit of littering the environment. He said there is the need for a collective effort by Ghanaians to protect the environment and prevent it from being depleted through the activities of illegal miners.

Nana Bosompem Kitikyi Apenteng II, Krontihene of the Adansi-Dompoase Traditional Area and the Odikro of Akaporiso praised the DCE for the area and the Assembly for reigniting the communal spirit among Ghanaians and working hard to maintain a cleaner environment.

He appealed to residents to come out in their numbers and take part in the exercise. Again, he tasked residents to assume responsibility for their environment and help protect it.

The Assemblymember for Akaporiso electoral area who doubles as the Presiding Member for the Obuasi East District Assembly, Honorable Jeff Kwadwo Adjei Oware asked the rest of the 18 electoral areas to emulate the shining example of residents of Akaporiso by coming out in their numbers to participate in the exercise when it reaches their turn.

To make the exercise effective and participatory, the Assembly has issued a stern warning that there should be no vehicular movements during the exercise. Also, all stores except pharmaceutical shops should remain closed on the day.