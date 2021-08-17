Workers praise Kofi Jumah at GIHOC staff durbar

Maxwell Kofi Jumah addressing the staff

Listen to article

Workers at the Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) were full of praises for the massive transformation the company has witnessed ever since the assumption of Maxwell Kofi Jumah into office as the Managing Director.

According to them, the once “almost dead” facility has suddenly risen and is making huge waves not only in Ghana but globally.

Speaking a staff durbar, they also could not hide their joy for the frank discussion management, led by their MD had with them in a friendly atmosphere, leading to the clearance of some doubts in the minds of some of them.

The gathering brought together all workers and gave the Managing Director, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, the opportunity to know some of the challenges workers were facing.

During the interactions, workers who had one issue or the other were well addressed with deserving and appropriate responses by the MD.

For transparency, the media including some top bloggers were also present at the function.

Mr. Maxwell Kofi Jumah used the platform to address some allegations leveled against him by an anonymous group that alleged mismanagement, age cheating among others.

“We were paying so much to a security company and I realized there was the need to cut down cost so we didn’t renew that security company’s contract. We are now using our own internal security,” he explained.

"Even in politics, I have helped some people and now they are ministers but I am still at GIHOC, but it does not mean I should envy them; I will rather support that person and always thank God for that. If you are parent you should always pray for your children to be better people," the Managing Director of GIHOC, Maxwell Kofi Jumah said.

In an interview with the Media Relations Manager, Afua Foriwaa Boafoh, she recalled when Maxwell Kofi Jumah was appointed in 2016 after the general elections to rescue GIHOC when it was on the verge of collapse.

“Four years into his administration, fortunes have improved as the company’s production level has shot up to about 400%. Under Maxwell Kofi Jumah, more and more people have been engaged, with better remuneration for workers, while the company keeps growing. This is why he has been reappointed by the current government to manage affairs of the beverage company,” she stated.

The nation’s premier distillery company, established in 1958, operates under the Ministry of Trade and Industry.