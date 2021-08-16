TaTU appoints Alhaji Mohammed Aziz Deputy Registrar

Listen to article

The Governing Council of Tamale Technical University at its 11th regular meeting held on 25th March 2021 appointed Alhaji Mohammed Aziz as Deputy Registrar of the University by promotion.

His appointment takes effect from 17th May 2020.

Until his appointment, Alhaji Aziz was a Senior Assistant Registrar in charge of Academic Affairs.

Alhaji Aziz was appointed into the erstwhile Tamale Polytechnic in 2009 as an Assistant Registrar in charge of Public Relations.

By dint of hard work, he rose to the rank of a Senior Assistant Registrar in 2012 and was reassigned as head of the Human Resources office of the University.

He manned the office with all gratitude until 2016 when Management of the University saw it imperative to have him work in the Public Relations domain once again, and therefore, he was transferred to the Public Relations Division of the Registry.

Later in the year 2020, Alhaji Aziz again transferred to head the Academic Affairs Directorate of the university.

Following his appointment as Deputy Registrar, Alhaji Aziz became the substantive Director of the Academic Affairs Directorate of the University.

Alhaji Aziz has a versatile personality with a multi-facet background of work and lots of experience ranging from development work to academia.

He holds a Master of Arts degree in Brands and Communications Management and another Master of Arts degree in Human Rights.

He has a Professional Advanced qualification in Public Relations and also a Professional Certificate in Broadcast Journalism.

He has published several articles in reputable International Journals, some of which include: “ What Inspires Us to Work: A Case of Motivation for Employees of Commercial FM Radio Stations in Tamale, Ghana”; “Financial Management for CBOs and Small NGOs”; Employee Commitment and Performance of Technical Universities in Ghana”.