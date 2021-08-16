Asokore Mampong Municipal Finance Officer to be sanctioned for delaying Asawase MP's Project — Audit report

The Asokore Mampong Municipal Finance Officer (MFO) has to be sanctioned for the delay in the construction of Imamiatul Rashidia Islamic School block at Aboabo No.2 in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

This recommendation was found in the 2020 Auditor General’ Report.

The report said the Member of Parliament for Asawase constituency Hon. Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed accessed GHS200,000 from the Reserve Fund (at the ADACF) on September 28, 2020 for the construction of a two storey 6-unit classroom with Office and store for the school.

It noted that the MFO of the Assembly deposited the amount of GHS200,000 into the Assembly’s IGF account instead of the MP’s Common Fund Account.

This, the report indicated, led to non-commencement of the project as of December 31, 2020.

“We recommended to management to ensure that the amount of GH200,000 is transferred back to the MP’s Common Fund Account for the project to commence. We also recommended that the MFO should be sanctioned for the lapse”, it said.