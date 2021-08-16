C/R: Teacher in trouble after impregnating three girls in same class

Listen to article

A teacher in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality in the Central region is set to face sanctions after impregnating three girls in the same class.

Dr. Kyeremeh Tawiah Dabone, a lecturer with the University of Cape Coast Counselling Centre made the revelation about the unprofessional conduct of the said teacher during a seminar by the Ghana Education Service’ Counselling and Guidance Centre at Kwadaso in the Ashanti region.

The seminar was organised to equip school-based counsellors on the need for the counsellors to offer psychosocial support to school kids.

Dr. Kyeremeh noted that the situation is very worrying and threatens the future prospects of the young girls in the municipality.

According to the lecturer with the University of Cape Coast, a formal complaint has been lodged against the teacher and expected to face the appropriate sanctions for his conduct.

Dr. Kyeremeh Tawiah Dabone revealed that as a result of the restrictions that were put in place to help the government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, children especially school girls had to go through all forms of abuse which are unusual and has led to psychological effects among the children.

He said in addition to the three girls impregnated by the teacher in the same class, seven other girls have been impregnated by their close relatives in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem municipality

On his part, the Kwadaso Municipal Educational Coordinator of the Counsellor and Guidance unit of GES, Mr. Stephen Asare Brew said the abuses have affected the children physiologically leading to suicide among some of them.

He said that sexual abuse by teachers is against the code of ethics of GES staff while stressing that GES is committed to punishing any teacher who is involved in the act.

He further urged students who are victims of teacher-student sexual abuse to report to the proper authorities.

He said failure to do so makes it difficult to issue sanctions to the teachers.

-Starr News-