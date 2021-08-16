ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.08.2021 Social News

Man blow his abdomen after shooting to death would-be-mother-in-law for refusing to let him marry her daughter in Takoradi

Man blow his abdomen after shooting to death would-be-mother-in-law for refusing to let him marry her daughter in Takoradi
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Zoomlion challenges AG's 2020 Report
Zoomlion challenges AG's 2020 Report
Report is inaccurate and misleading

The incessant calls of a would-be-mother-in-law to end an eight years relationship with her daughter has turned bloody in the Appollo community in the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.

The said in-law, Madam Elizabeth Nkrumah, aged 66, according to an eyewitness account has never been in favour of the relationship between Emmanuel Kwofie, aged 33, a chop bar operator, now deceased and her daughter who is a training college graduate.

The persistent resistance which might have angered, frustrated and shattered the love dream of the man resulted in him shooting the-would- be mother in-law to death and also shooting himself in the abdomen leading to his death.

The daughter (whose name being withheld for security reasons) is however in safe keep of the Police, while the whole Community is in a state of shock and anguish over the bizarre incident.

The partners have a child between them.

Some residents the GNA spoke with attributed the killing to the many years of love enjoyed by the parties and the anxiety to boycott such love affair on the basis of money, educational background and ethnicity.

Meanwhile, Mr. Alfred Hughes, a broadcaster and Historian called on parents to avoid the interference in their children's relationship.

"As parents, you can only give the best of advise... eight years journey is a long one," he added.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Olivia Adiku who confirmed the story, said the gun had been retrieved and the bodies have been taken to the morgue for preservation and further investigation.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
C/R: Teacher in trouble after impregnating three girls in same class
16.08.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: Police distributes free nose masks and cow pedestrians to wear them in Wa
16.08.2021 | Social News
Bawku: Distressed teenager forced into marriage given lifeline at Saka
16.08.2021 | Social News
Closure of Nkrumah roundabout in Takoradi rescheduled
16.08.2021 | Social News
Six Police Officers injured in accident at Oti Region
16.08.2021 | Social News
UTAG slapped with GHS3,000 cost by Labour Court over failure to call off strike
16.08.2021 | Social News
A/R: Class five teacher found dead at Dakojom as her boyfriend bolts
16.08.2021 | Social News
A/R: 14-year-old girl found dead at Bodomase
16.08.2021 | Social News
Tamale: Fire destroy classrooms, offices at St. Charles SHS
16.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line