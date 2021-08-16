ModernGhana logo
C/R: Soldiers allegedly assault construction workers at Millennium city over land dispute

1 HOUR AGO
Some military officers with Military Vehicles 43 GA 63 and 42 GA have allegedly assaulted and left at least five construction workers battling for their lives.

The incident as reported by Starr News occurred when the military officers stormed the site of the construction workers at Millennium city in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The soldiers allegedly fired gunshots and subsequently brutalized the workers.

According to information gathered, the land which the construction workers were working on has also been sold to one Military Officer who is stationed at Burma Camp in the Greater Accra Region.

Some of the assaulted victims that spoke to EIB Network’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan said they were working at the site when they saw over 10 Military Officers in their pickup vehicles entering their site.

One said that the military men started shooting sporadically injuring three of them who are currently battling for their lives.

Some of the workers were also assaulted by the soldiers with their guns, sticks, belt, and other offensive weapons to stop them from working on the site.

Kwesi Osei, who is one of the workers also disclosed that a sum of GHS6,000 belonging to their foreman was taken by the Military men.

He noted that the military men took away their wheelbarrows, 30 bags of cement, headlands, and materials they used in working at the building site.

Currently, the assaulted victims are admitted at the Kasoa Polyclinic receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, a land dispute issue has been reported to the Police.

-Starr News-

