16.08.2021 Social News

UTAG slapped with GHS3,000 cost by Labour Court over failure to call off strike

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A Labour Court in Accra has awarded a cost against the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to the tune of Ghc3,000 over its failure to call off its strike action.

UTAG on August 2, 2021, commenced a nationwide strike to express its displeasure to government and push for unmet conditions of service to be addressed.

Subsequently on August 6, the National Labour Commission secured an interlocutory injunction from the court to compel UTAG to call off its strike.

Not willing to back down until their demands are met, UTAG rejected the court order and indicated that the premise was false.

The NLC also argue that UTAG cannot remain on strike while negotiations with the government are ongoing.

At an impasse, the NLC and UTAG today met in court over the issue. In the end, the Accra Labour Court presided over by Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe has slapped the University Teachers Association of Ghana with Ghc3,000 cost for its failure to call off their strike.

Although not clear, UTAG according to checks have not called off the strike and is standing by the outcome of its Executive Meeting last week where members voted for the nationwide strike to continue.

While the case has been adjourned to August 19, the Labour Court in Accra has urged the NLC and UTAG to settle the matter at hand.

