Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout in Accra begins today; know your centres

Ghana has taken delivery of 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to vaccinate people who are yet to receive a COVID-19 jab.

The vaccine is the first batch of the Africa Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) initiative delivered to Ghana.

The vaccine shots are to be given out in 11 districts; seven in the Greater Accra Region and four in the Greater Kumasi Metro, targeting persons at higher risk.

Already, the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has begun in the Ashanti Region.

That of Accra is set to been rolled out today, Monday, August 16, 2021.

The seven implementing districts in Accra include Accra Metro, Okaikoi North, Ablekuma Central, Tema Metro, Ga South, Kpone Katamanso and Adenta.

Persons, 18 years and above are eligible for this vaccine except for pregnant women, and have beenurged to avail themselves to take the vaccine.

However, people who have received Astrazenca or Sputnik V vaccines are not eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson jabs.

Deputy Director of Public Health for the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Akosua Sika Ayisi, urged residents in the region to embrace the vaccination exercise to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its attendant health complications.

Below are the various vaccination centres:

ACCRA METRO

Ablekuma Sub-Metro:

Mamprobi Hospital

Mamprobi Police Station

Adwoa Boatemaa Clinic

Korle Bu Police Station

Chorkor Police Sattion

Korle Gonno Methoddiat

Chorkor Chemuenaa

Mobile Team

Ashiedu Ketete

Ussher Polyclinic

PML Hospital

Makola Clinic

Judiciary Service Clinic

Ghana Post Clinic

GCB Clinic

Fire Service Clinic

Customs Point

OKAIKOI NORTH

Abeka

Ankam Medical Centre

Prince of Peace Maternity Home

Fadama Mosque

Abeka Methodist Church

Opman Clinic

Aboatre Royalgolden Age Clinic

Emmanuel Hospital

Education Directorate

Achimota

Achimota Hospital

Midway Hospital

Lapaz Community Hospital Annex

Kissieman Market

Achimota Terminal Clinic

Akweteyman

Lapaz Community Hospital Main Lapaz Market

Nkordaasusua Pentecost Church

Al Ayar Hospital

Achimota Market

Alogboshie CHPS

C.A.C CHPS

ABLEKUMA CENTRAL

St. Martin’s Memorial Hospital

New Cross Medical Centre

Joy Clinic

Barnor Memorial Hospital

Living Stone

PPAG

Robert Medical Centre

Makwa Clinic

Gakia

Primecare Medical Centre

Makya Medical Centre

Russia Pentecost

St. Luke Methodist, Abossey Okai

Abossey Okai Presby

Zongo Junction Presby

TEMA METRO

Tema South

Tema General Hospital

Community One

Metro Health Directorate

TMA Maternity & Children’s Clinic

Manhean

Manhean Polyclinic

Bankuman CHPS Compound

Tema North

Bethel Hospital

GA SOUTH

Amanfro

Amanfro Polyclinic

Ga South Municipal Assembly

Franbel Hospital

Bortianor

Bortianor Polyclinic

Aplaku Health Center

All Faith Hospital

Accra West Medical Centre

West Hills Mall

Korkrobite

Kokrobite Health Centre

Finney Hospital

Tuba Community Clinic

KPONE KATAMANSO

Kpone Polyclinic

Zenu Health Centre

Katamanso Health Centre

Apollonia Health Centre

1 MRS Michel Camp

New Crystal Hospital

Oyibi Health Centre

Valley View University Hospital

Gbetsile Clinic

ADENTA

Gbentanaa

Frafraha Health Centre

Gbentanaa Mobile Team

Koose

Amrahia Health Centre

Amanfrom Health Centre

Nii Ashale

Botwe Health Centre

Ogbojo Polyclinic

Sutsurunaa

Adjiringanor Health Centre

Sutsurunaa Mobile Team

-Citinews-