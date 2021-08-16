Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout in Accra begins today; know your centres

Ghana has taken delivery of 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to vaccinate people who are yet to receive a COVID-19 jab.
The vaccine is the first batch of the Africa Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) initiative delivered to Ghana.
The vaccine shots are to be given out in 11 districts; seven in the Greater Accra Region and four in the Greater Kumasi Metro, targeting persons at higher risk.
Already, the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has begun in the Ashanti Region.
That of Accra is set to been rolled out today, Monday, August 16, 2021.
The seven implementing districts in Accra include Accra Metro, Okaikoi North, Ablekuma Central, Tema Metro, Ga South, Kpone Katamanso and Adenta.
Persons, 18 years and above are eligible for this vaccine except for pregnant women, and have beenurged to avail themselves to take the vaccine.
However, people who have received Astrazenca or Sputnik V vaccines are not eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson jabs.
Deputy Director of Public Health for the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Akosua Sika Ayisi, urged residents in the region to embrace the vaccination exercise to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its attendant health complications.
Below are the various vaccination centres:
ACCRA METRO
Ablekuma Sub-Metro:
- Mamprobi Hospital
- Mamprobi Police Station
- Adwoa Boatemaa Clinic
- Korle Bu Police Station
- Chorkor Police Sattion
- Korle Gonno Methoddiat
- Chorkor Chemuenaa
- Mobile Team
Ashiedu Ketete
- Ussher Polyclinic
- PML Hospital
- Makola Clinic
- Judiciary Service Clinic
- Ghana Post Clinic
- GCB Clinic
- Fire Service Clinic
- Customs Point
OKAIKOI NORTH
Abeka
- Ankam Medical Centre
- Prince of Peace Maternity Home
- Fadama Mosque
- Abeka Methodist Church
- Opman Clinic
- Aboatre Royalgolden Age Clinic
- Emmanuel Hospital
- Education Directorate
Achimota
- Achimota Hospital
- Midway Hospital
- Lapaz Community Hospital Annex
- Kissieman Market
- Achimota Terminal Clinic
Akweteyman
- Lapaz Community Hospital Main Lapaz Market
- Nkordaasusua Pentecost Church
- Al Ayar Hospital
- Achimota Market
- Alogboshie CHPS
- C.A.C CHPS
ABLEKUMA CENTRAL
- St. Martin’s Memorial Hospital
- New Cross Medical Centre
- Joy Clinic
- Barnor Memorial Hospital
- Living Stone
- PPAG
- Robert Medical Centre
- Makwa Clinic
- Gakia
- Primecare Medical Centre
- Makya Medical Centre
- Russia Pentecost
- St. Luke Methodist, Abossey Okai
- Abossey Okai Presby
- Zongo Junction Presby
TEMA METRO
Tema South
- Tema General Hospital
Community One
- Metro Health Directorate
- TMA Maternity & Children’s Clinic
Manhean
- Manhean Polyclinic
- Bankuman CHPS Compound
Tema North
- Bethel Hospital
GA SOUTH
Amanfro
- Amanfro Polyclinic
- Ga South Municipal Assembly
- Franbel Hospital
Bortianor
- Bortianor Polyclinic
- Aplaku Health Center
- All Faith Hospital
- Accra West Medical Centre
- West Hills Mall
Korkrobite
- Kokrobite Health Centre
- Finney Hospital
- Tuba Community Clinic
KPONE KATAMANSO
- Kpone Polyclinic
- Zenu Health Centre
- Katamanso Health Centre
- Apollonia Health Centre
- 1 MRS Michel Camp
- New Crystal Hospital
- Oyibi Health Centre
- Valley View University Hospital
- Gbetsile Clinic
ADENTA
Gbentanaa
- Frafraha Health Centre
- Gbentanaa Mobile Team
Koose
- Amrahia Health Centre
- Amanfrom Health Centre
Nii Ashale
- Botwe Health Centre
- Ogbojo Polyclinic
Sutsurunaa
- Adjiringanor Health Centre
- Sutsurunaa Mobile Team
-Citinews-