16.08.2021 Headlines

Agenda 111: Construction of hospitals to begin on Tuesday – Oppong Nkrumah

By News Desk
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of measures to mitigate the impact of the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, will on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, break grounds for the commencement of the construction of hospitals under the government’s Agenda 111 initiative.

The project is part of a grand vision for Ghana’s healthcare sector by the Akufo-Addo administration, the realization of which will ensure that 101 outstanding districts will be provided with hospitals in addition to 10 selected regional and specialized hospitals.

8162021104600-h41o266fey-kojo-oppong-nkrumah-1

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who spoke at the Minister’s press briefing on Sunday August, 15, 20201, said the President will personally observe the commencement of works at Trede in the Ashanti Region with other contractors in other districts expected to commence work afterwards.

He said the agenda 111 is programmed to take 12 months to complete from commencement of each unit with a funding of $100 million from government through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF).

The Minister said the construction of the 111 hospitals will lead to Ghana becoming a Centre of Medical Excellence and a destination for medical tourism in the West African sub-region.

8162021104601-8dt2wjivvq-oppong-nkrumah

“The project is expected to deepen healthcare delivery at all district levels and ensure that the Ghanaian can access high quality healthcare at all district levels. It will also provide thousands of jobs for the healthcare staff to be recruited and posted to all these 111 facilities as well as their ancillary workers in these communities. The housing and local services associated with these projects are also expected to add a new layer to local economic activities in service of the local communities.”

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah called on all, especially the local beneficiary communities, traditional leaders, youth and all actors in the local health sector to rally behind the agenda and give their full support as government rolls out the project in full.

-Citinews-

