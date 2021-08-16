A/R: 14-year-old girl found dead at Bodomase

The body of a 14-year-old girl has been found in the outskirt of Bodomase in the Sekyere-Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region.

The body was retrieved over the weekend with bruises on the neck while blood oozed from the nose.

The clothes of the deceased, identified as Linda Pokuaa, were stained with blood when passers-by spotted her body at a secluded location.

Two persons have been picked up in connection with the incident as police say they suspect foul play.

Sekyere-Kumawu District Police Commander, DSP Opoku Agyemang Prempeh confirmed the incident to Citi News.

“We had information that a dead body had been found along the road. So my men went there and did what was expected. As of now, the police are doing their investigations. There was a note at the scene, so we suspect a murder case and not a natural death”.

In the meantime, the body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

---citinews---