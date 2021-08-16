ModernGhana logo
BOST leaves GHS1.7m administration block to rot – Audit report

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The 2020 Auditor-General's report has revealed that the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has left an administration block to rot after spending GH¢1,785,419.60 for its construction.

The report noted that although the administration block has been handed over to BOST, it has refused to put it to use.

“Management did not occupy an administrative block completed and handed over accordingly by the contractor at a contract sum of GH¢1,785,419.60,” part of the Auditor-General’s report reads.

In its recommendation, the Auditor-General has directed BOST to put the abandoned facility to use.

“We advised Management to immediately put the facility to use to avert any unforeseen circumstances,” the report by the Auditor General stresses.

Meanwhile, the Auditor General has also noted that “two contract works with a total contract sum of GH¢6,582,731.55 were abandoned” by BOST.

The management of BOST has therefore been advised to make funds available to the contractors, to enable them complete the projects.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

