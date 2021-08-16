ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.08.2021 Health

Ghana tightens border surveillance over Marburg, Ebola - GHS

Ghana tightens border surveillance over Marburg, Ebola - GHS
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has heightened border surveillance and health screening of entrants into Ghana, following confirmed cases of Marburg and Ebola diseases in neighbouring Guinea and Cote d'Ivoire.

The GHS said it can diagnose both Marburg and Ebola diseases.

Some symptoms of the diseases include haemorrhaging fever, nausea, jaundice, abdominal pains, vomiting, sore throat and headaches.

The Service had activated an epidemic preparedness and response system since the onset of the Coronavirus disease and had intensified public education and sensitization on Marburg and Ebola diseases as well.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of GHS, who announced this at the Minister's briefing in Accra on Sunday, said the Service had sent red alert messages to its regional offices to intensify border surveillance.

Additionally, it was collaborating with the Ghana Immigration Service and other border agencies to track and stop illegal entrants into the country.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said there was no approved vaccine or antiviral treatment for the Marburg Virus Disease, which has haemorrhaging fever as one of its major features.

On the Covid-19 situation in Ghana, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the daily average cases was declining, hovering around 400, with active cases dropping from 8,000 at the peak period to 6,000.

However, he said, people were still not observing the safety protocols and called for enforcement.

He attributed the decline in covid-19 cases to the ongoing mass vaccination exercise in hotspots communities, including Accra and Kumasi metropolitan areas.

Currently, 1.53 million tests had been conducted with 111,232 confirmed positive cases, 104,298 recoveries and 930 deaths.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the Johnson & Johnson vaccines were being administered in 11 districts in hotspots areas in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

The GHS Boss announced that 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccines would arrive in the country in the next two weeks while 1.3 million doses of Pfizer and 1.2 million Moderna vaccines were expected very soon.

He cautioned those who had already taken the AstraZeneca vaccines not to join the ongoing Johnson & Johnson vaccination programme since the Service cannot guarantee the safety of the mixture of two different vaccines.

---GNA

More Health
ModernGhana Links
COVID-19: GHS starts administering Johnson and Johnson vaccines
16.08.2021 | Health
GHS issues alert as Marburg virus kills one person in Guinea
15.08.2021 | Health
Active COVID-19 cases at 6,440; death toll rises to 906
14.08.2021 | Health
GHS109 million paid for Johnson and Johnson vaccines without parliament approval — Minority
14.08.2021 | Health
A/R: Mad rush for Johnson & Johnson vaccine – GHS
14.08.2021 | Health
A/R: We've lost six patients to Covid-19 in the past month - Suntreso hospital confirms
13.08.2021 | Health
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination takes off today in Accra
13.08.2021 | Health
Covid-19 Delta Variant hit eight districts in Western Region
12.08.2021 | Health
WHO announces three new drugs for latest COVID-19 'Solidarity' clinical trials
11.08.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line