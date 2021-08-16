Justify delay in delivery of pipeline after paying over US$5m to American supplier – Auditor General to BOST

The Auditor-General has asked the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) to justify the delays in the delivery of pipelines to Ghana for installation after paying US$5,129,170.05 in a deal with America Tank and Vessel Inc. (AT&V).

According to the latest report from the Auditor-General, BOST signed a deal with the American firm in July 2006 for the supply of storage tanks and pipelines.

In a deal that saw BOST pay over US$5 million, the storage tanks were supplied but the same cannot be said about the pipelines.

“Management of BOST contracted America Tank and Vessel Inc. (AT&V) in July 2006 to supply storage tanks and pipelines and ship same to Ghana. As at October 2020 a total sum of US$5,129,170.05 had been spent on the project. However, the storage tanks were supplied and installed leaving the Pipelines yet to be shipped to Ghana,” part of the Auditor General’s report has said.

In its recommendation, the Auditor General has asked the management of BOST to justify why the supply of the pipeline has been delayed and to take action to ensure the agreement is honoured by the American firm.

“We recommended that Management justify the delays in bringing the pipeline to Ghana for installation and take immediate action to prevent further delays,” the Auditor General stresses in his report.