Hassan Ayariga recovers from COVID-19

Founder and Leader of All People's Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga, has expressed gratitude to God, and health workers who took care of him when he got infected with COVID-19.

A post on his Facebook wall showed that he was discharged Thursday after three weeks of care at the Maritime and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Tema and Accra respectively.

His first post read, “Help me thank God, I have just been discharged from the hospital, after three weeks of COVID-19”.

While the second post read, “Help me thank all the Doctors, nurses, ENTs, Orderlies of International Martime hospital and KBTH for my life, and to all those who interceded on my behalf, I am very grateful to God for my life, COVID-19 is no respecter of persons, wear your nose mask and be safe”.

He entreated all to wear their nose mask and stay safe.

An Update of COVID-19 cases on the Ghana Health Service page shows that Ghana as at August 7, recorded 892 COVID-19 deaths with 109,022 confirmed cases.

---GNA