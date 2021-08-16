LGBTQ+ is demonic, we reject it — Keta MP

Listen to article

Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta constituency in the Volta region has stated that the activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) will not be tolerated in the country describing it as evil and demonic.

He said the endorsement of such activities will incur the anger of God upon the nation.

According to him, his colleagues in Parliament will do everything possible for the Anti-LGBT Bill to be pass to criminalize such activities in the country.

"We will do our possible best as parliamentarian to pass the bill that will criminalize the activities of the LGBTQ+ in the country," he stated.

Mr Gakpe explained that Ghana is not and will not be ready to welcome any foreign culture that will hurt and destroy the faith and believes of the citizens.

"Some of those foreign countries trying to introduce their evil cultures in our country did not endorse polygamy culture in their country which they deemed untoward but rather want to bring theirs here, we would not agree," he stressed.

The lawmaker indicated that even two male or female animals will not be attracted to each other.

He said this in an interaction with the media during a visit to his area on Wednesday, August 11, after a break from parliamentary duties.

The MP urged his constituents to keep on observing the covid-19 protocols in the midst of the 3rd wave to help mitigate the virus since Volta Region has been identified as one of the hotspots.