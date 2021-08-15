BOST, NCA, two others fail to submit financial statements for audit – Auditor General

The Ghana Audit Service has disclosed that National Communications Authority, Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), as well as two other companies, failed to submit their financial statements for audit during its recently concluded audit report.

The Acting Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu last week released its report ending December 2020.

The two others besides the NCA and BOST to have failed to submit their financial statements include the Institute for Scientific and Technological Information (INSTI) and Du-Bois Centre.

“All the audited entities presented their financial statements for audit except National Communications Authority, Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Institute for Scientific and Technological Information (INSTI) and Du-Bois Centre who did not submit their financial statements for audit during the time of our reviews and as such my office could not form an opinion on the financial statements of these four institutions,” part of the Audit Report reads.

It adds, “However, in the case of Ghana Technical Training Centre (GTTC) my office could not express opinion on its financial statements because they were submitted late.”

As part of good governance, the Auditor General has urged the appointing Authorities of various public institutions to ensure that Board of Directors are constituted promptly for organisations having none.

It explains that the absence of Governing Boards tends to delay the signing of the financial statements resulting in avoidable delays.

“I reiterated my advice to Managements to strengthen their Internal Audit Units to ensure effective and efficient internal control systems.

“I also recommended that Managements should establish and strengthen the Audit Committees within the organisations in accordance with Sections 86 to 88 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) to ensure that audit recommendations are duly implemented,” the Auditor General advises.