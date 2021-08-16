Over GHS89m lost to delay execution of projects – Auditor General

The Auditor-General has revealed GHS89,807,321 million was lost through contract irregularities as a result of a delay in the completion of projects.

These projects according to the report are associated with the various public boards, corporations, and other statutory institutions.

“Contract irregularities – GH¢89,807,321. “These mainly relate to delay in construction projects in the various Public Boards, Corporation and other Statutory Institutions," the Auditor-General's Report notes.

In the foregoing, the Auditor General has charged the management of these institutions to ensure controls over contracts are enforced to speed up completion of projects.

“I, therefore, urged Managements to strengthen controls over contracts and ensure that funds are available in order to engender speedy completion of earmarked projects,” part of the Auditors General Report for 2020 has recommended.

Meanwhile, the Auditor General says the financial statements submitted for validation presented financial information in accordance with applicable statutory provisions.

The Auditor General added that the office was satisfied in all material respect that the financial statements complied with stated accounting policies of Government and is in accordance with generally accepted accounting Report of the Auditor General on the Public Accounts of Ghana–Public Boards, Corporations and Other Statutory Institutions for the year ended 31 December 2020 8 standards and essentially consistent with that of the preceding year.