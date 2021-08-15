ModernGhana logo
15.08.2021 Headlines

Fire destroys part of Makola shopping mall

There has been another fire outbreak at the Makola market in Accra today, a month after a similar incident was recorded in the central business district.

The latest inferno gutted some parts of the inner perimeter of the new Makola shopping mall.

The building is made of shops occupied by traders who deal in hair and cosmetic products, clothes, shoes among others.

Eyewitnesses say the fire began at about 7:25 am on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known, as fire officials are yet to brief the media on what might have led to the destruction.

Some fire engines have already been dispatched to the scene to douse the flames.

815202113604-0g830n4yyt-makola-fire

On July 5, 2021, fire gutted a three-story building at Makola.

It took days for personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service to bring the fire under control due to the lack of water hydrants in the area.

815202113604-txobrfdq5l-makola-fire-again

---citinews---

