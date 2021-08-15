Hundreds storm KIA to welcome Ghana's Olympic bronze medalist

Hundreds of supporters thronged the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Friday night to welcome Ghana's sole Bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi and other members of the team in grand style.

The contingent including two boxers, Shakul Samed, Sulemana Tettey, Coach Ofori Asare and other technical members who landed in Accra yesterday from Tokyo, Japan were given a rousing welcome amidst drumming, singing and dancing for the team's performance in the 2020 Olympic Games.

The team were met on arrival by Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah, and the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi and other dignitaries from the sporting fraternity.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, who was overwhelmed with the reception given the team, commended Takyi for hoisting high the flag of Ghana to break the 29 years medal drought at the quadrennial Games.

He said, government would invest in potential athletes including Takyi who would win laurels for the country at International competitions and appealed to corporate entities to come on board to invest in Ghana sports to thrive.

"This is a huge achievement from all our athletes and we are proud of them. I wish to congratulate Samuel Takyi for his efforts. This is the first time in 49 years Ghana won a medal in boxing and 29 years we won a medal at the Olympics.

“We would do well to invest in talents like Takyi to win medals for the country at the subsequent competitions but, we will need corporate support to make this viable," the Minister said.

The 20-year old boxer expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their unflinching support and love shown him upon arrival in the country adding that, he would continue to train hard to win a gold medal for Ghana in his next international outing.

Ghana sent 14 athletes and participated in Boxing, Athletics, Judo, Swimming, and Weightlifting and won a bronze medal courtesy Takyi in boxing.

