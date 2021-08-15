ModernGhana logo
15.08.2021 Social News

Man bed-ridden after being beaten by crow on his farm at Wassa Akropong

A 51-year-old farmer has been bedridden after fighting a crow on his farm last week.

A close source who spoke to ModernGhana News said the man went to a farm which he inherited from his late uncle for the first time at Wassa Asikuma, near Wassa Akropong, the capital of Wassa Amenfi East Municipal in the Western Region but it appears some members of his family are not enthused about his inheritance.

Upon reaching the farm, he saw a big crow (Kwaakwaadebi) flying speedily towards him and suddenly began attacking him with its feathers.

The crow scratched his face and chest with its sharp claws.

He managed to muster some courage and fought the strange bird. He was able to get hold of it and twist its neck, killing it instantly.

As if that was not enough, he sent the strange bird home to announce to his kinsmen what happened to him on the farm.

There were suggestions for him to burn it. A substance believed to be petrol was poured on the animal, but the fire, strangely, could not burn the bird after several attempts.

They later agreed to dig a hole and bury it.

After the whole incident, the 51-year-old man has not had peace of mind.

“He has been sick from the day after the burial of the kwaakwaadebi till today. They can’t tell exactly what is wrong with him but he is very sick”, a source in the community told ModernGhana News.

The strange happenings which has rendered the farmer incapacitated has brought thoughts of superstition among community members.

Meanwhile, every attempt to get some family members to speak to the issue and give us some further information including his full name have proved futile as our source says “the family has held a meeting to keep the strange story to themselves.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

