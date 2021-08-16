Bibiani wife 'killer' remanded for double murder

The Bibiani Magistrate Court has remanded Emmanuel Okyere Baffuor into police custody.

The court presided over by His Worship, Peter Dapileh Banoe remanded the 28-year-old Okyere Baffuor for two weeks to enhance police investigation into a charge of murder preferred against him.

He is to reappear on August 27, 2021.

Okyere Baffuor was declared wanted by the Bibiani-Ahwiaso-Bekwai police for allegedly stabbing his ex-wife five times in her mother’s home to death.

The late Jessica Affi Johnes, also known as Joyce informed her relatives she had divorced her husband and nothing would make her go back.

According to Jessica’s uncle Ekuorba Gyasi, she complained that her husband used to beat her mercilessly to the point of urinating into a used Don Simon pack and forced her to drink it.

But consistent counselling from the Bibiani CAC Pastor and her family made her change her mind.

Just when Okyere Baffuor was being prepared for court for the death of his ex-wife, another family reported to the Bibiani police of their suspicion that the same Emmanuel knows something about the disappearance of their 26-year-old daughter Eva Boahemaa in November 2016.