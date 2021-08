COVID-19 active cases in Ghana is currently at 6,440.

This was after some 308 new cases were recently confirmed.

The death toll has risen to 906.

The latest figures from the Ghana Health Service has confirm.

36 of the active cases are in critical condition whiles 87 cases are severe.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 109,736 cases.

Out of that number, 102,390 have recovered.