14.08.2021 General News

Atinka TV's Nana Adwoa Annan honoured at 2021 Ghana Youth Awards

By Reporter
Popular female broadcaster, Nana Adwoa Annan of Atinka TV has been honoured at this year’s Ghana Youth Awards.

The event which took place at the Ama Hall in Accra on Friday August 12, 2021, saw Nana Adwoa Annan being honoured for her contribution to the media fraternity as a television presenter who is inspiring many Ghanaian youth to follow their passion and pursue careers in the media.

The citation for the award read: "For your enormous contribution to the media fraternity as a television presenter inspiring many Ghanaian youth to follow their passion and pursue careers in the media.The Ghana Youth Awards team says Ayekoo".

Some of the showbiz personalities who were also honoured on the night include Neat FM's Ola Michael, Socrate Sarfo and Gospel musician Rose Agyei.

Nana Adwoa Annan is currently the host of 'JukeBox' - an entertainment show aired every Saturday from 11am to 12pm on Atinka TV.

The Ghana Youth Awards is an initiative by WCAMF & ARENA Events that aims at acknowledging the growth, achievements and leadership skills of exceptional young Ghanaians making significant impact in the societies as well as the nation.

