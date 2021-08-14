Ensure incident free Homowo Festival — Zabarma Chief

Listen to article

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief and President of Ghana Zabarma Association, Sarki Alhaji Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko has urged the people of Gamashie to celebrate this year's Homowo Festival in peace.

According to him, the people of Accra have enjoyed peace over the years and expressed hope that this year's celebration will also be incident free.

Sarki Alhaji Pro-Umar Tanko who doubles as the President of Coalition of Zabarma Chiefs - Ghana said this in a press statement signed by the Jakadiya of the Palace, Hajia Munira Mahmoud on Friday August 13, 2021.

He said the people of Gamashie have witnessed peace and tranquillity over the years and his call was just to remind them to continue enjoying the peace in the country.

He called on the Chiefs, the security personnel and the Asafoatsemei to come up with a proper strategy that will help prevent unnecessary tension as well as acts that will jeopardize the peace the people of Accra are enjoying.

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief further expressed his optimism that the Ga Traditional Council led by the acting President, Nii Adotey Otintor II and council of elders which includes Nii Doodu Nsaki, Nii Ayi Bonte among others will not spare any group of people or individuals who will create unnecessary tension during this year's Homowo celebration.

Sarki Pro-Umar Tanko further urged parents especially those from Gamashie to take advantage of the free Senior High School initiative by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and ensure their children enroll massively.

This he said will help the youth of Gamashie to reach higher heights and become useful to their Communities. He added that education has become very essential in our everyday activities hence the need to take advantage of the free SHS.

He called on the Chiefs, elders, philanthropists and Ga politicians to make education their topmost priority and lobby for government and non-government scholarships for their hardworking students to gain admission into the various Universities in the country and abroad.

He again appealed to all citizens and non -citizens to strictly adhere to the COVID19 safety protocols as directed by the President to help mitigate the spread of the virus.