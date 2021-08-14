Sunyani For Development Association Calls For Calm in Boahen Korkor Family over Queenmother installation fight

The Sunyani For Development Association (SFDA), a group of individuals both home and abroad who has been championing the development of Sunyani has appealed to the Sunyani royal family (the Boahen Korkor family) to exercise restraint in the aftermath of the installation of the new queen mother for the town.

In a statement issued and signed by the Chairman of the group, Mr. Augustine Boahen noted with concern the current feud within the family.

The association has urged all the factions in the dispute to work together to find an amicable solution to the problem.

According to the group, the long term effect of the impasse will affect the development of the town.

"It should be recalled that after the demise of Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo in August 2019, a successor has not been found until some weeks ago when Nana Akosua Dua Asor Brayie II was installed as the queen mother by the Omanhene Nana Bosomah Asor Nkrawiri.

"This led to the other two gates protesting saying that there was not adequate consultation before the installation. The aggrieved gates later held a press conference registering their dissatisfaction on the process and installation of the queen mother.

"As a development oriented association, the SYDA is not taking sides on the issue, neither are we in support or against any faction, We are just calling on the family to find an amicable solution to the issue since the longer the impasse take, the more it will affect the development and progress of the town," he stated.

The SYDA noted that Sunyani has not seen such a thing in its long chieftaincy history and there has always been smooth succession process whenever a chief or a queen mother passes on.

"We are therefore calling on all who have the development of the town at heart to rally together to resolve the issue for after all there is only one Boahen Korkor family in Sunyani. What is so disturbing according to the association is that, one of the wishes of the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa during her last days before she died was that after her death she doesn’t want to see infighting within the family for her successor.

"During the funeral of the late Nana Nyamaa, the Catholic Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese, The Right Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi in his sermon said one of the wishes of the late queen mother was to see a smooth succession process in the search of her successor. We don’t want the soul of the late queen mother to be agonizing when she looks back to what is happening now."

The SFDA is calling on all stakeholders including the Regional Peace Council, the Catholic Diocese of Sunyani, the Regional House of Chiefs and all peace loving groups both home and abroad to do whatever is possible to resolve the issue.

"We are calling on the Catholic Diocese because the late queen mother was an active member of the church and played many leading roles in the church. To the traditional council, the SYDA calls on them to step in as soon as possible to bring the various factions to the table with the view to finding a lasting solution to the problem. We call on the two factions to start dialoguing and not take any entrenched and uncompromising positions which will be inimical in finding a solution to the problem.

"We again call on all factions to refrain from making remarks, statements or doing things that may inflame passions. To avoid future occurrence of this problem, the issue of succession should be looked at holistically and well documentation of succession plans and process should be put in place. This will guide the various gates to know their turn to succeed when the stool becomes vacant."

The SFDA noted that at this time that every community is trying to attract development projects, they cannot waste resources both physical and human on such issues.

The association calls on all especially, the members of the Boahen Korkor family to harness all available resources (both human and capital) towards the development and progress of the town instead of dissipating such resources on chieftaincy disputes.

"Let us all unite in our quest for seeing the town as one of the peaceful in the country. Sunyani has been peaceful and nothing should be done to turn the clock back."