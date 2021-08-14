ModernGhana logo
14.08.2021 Social News

Parts of N1, N2 highways to be blocked for decommissioning of GRIDCo’s power lines today

Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) has announced a planned disruption of traffic flow on the N1 and the N2 Highways.

The planned exercise is scheduled from today Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15 from 10 am to 2pm each day.

According to the Authority, this is to enable the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and its contractors to undertake the decommissioning of conductors on their existing transmission lines that traverse the N1and N2.

In a statement, the Authority said as a result of the disruption, sections of the N1 will be blocked from Mallam Junction all through to the Tema Aflao road near the TT brothers traffic light while that of N2 will cover Tema-Akosombo highway around the Ashaiman pedestrian overpass.

The statement further urged motorists and commuters to follow traffic diversion signs that will be placed at the various sections on both the N1 and N2 for their own safety.

--citinews--

