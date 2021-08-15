ModernGhana logo
West Gonja: Abu Jinapor launches constituency women empowerment programme

A social intervention programme tailored at empowering women has been launched by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo Constituency Hon. Abu Jinapor at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The event was held at the forefront of his newly constructed constituency office on the evening of Friday, August 13th, 2021.

The social initiative dubbed, "Damongo Constituency Women Empowerment Programme" seeks to give financial assistance to women in his constituency to enable them have access to basic capital.

Addressing a gathering who were largely women, the MP who doubles as Minister for Lands and Natural Resources expressed optimism about the programme implementation which is aimed at alleviating poverty among women in the area.

"This social initiative is a key mechanism in helping women to become financially independent, which will also catapult them to become even more resilient and better positioned to mitigate their families in times of economic hardship," he stated.

According to him, a list has been generated for the initial disbursement for phase one.

He urged those who are yet to be registered to remain calm assuring that all women in the constituency would benefit while adding that no one would be discriminated against.

The MP calls on the need for phase one beneficiaries of the social intervention programme to put the money into judicious use to meet its intended purpose.

He hinted that similar social intervention programmes are in the pipeline to help curb the rising unemployment among the youth for the growth of the constituency.

Hajia Ubeida Nurudeen, who spoke on behalf of the women, thanked the Member of Parliament and impressed on him not to renege in his craving to propel the growth of the constituency.

She also promised the MP of their readiness to put the money into judicious use.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
