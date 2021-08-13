ModernGhana logo
13.08.2021

Policeman crushed to death on Tema Motorway

A policeman attached to the Workshop of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in Accra has been crushed to death by a motorist on the Accra-Tema motorway.

The deceased identified as Chief Inspector Donnie Ahiable was said to be traveling on his motorbike from Accra to Tema when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Information available to portal indicates that the policeman’s motorbike for unknown reason slipped on the expressway thereby falling under a motion trailer which moved and killed him instantly.

His remains have been deposited at the morgue of the Police Hospital in Accra.

