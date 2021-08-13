Upper East Police retrieves firearms from Kandiga

The Upper East Regional Police Command has retrieved firearms and ammunition from two houses and arrested six suspects at Kandiga in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality in a special cordon and search operation.

The Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, who briefed journalists in Bolgatanga on the operation, said the arms and ammunition were retrieved from houses in two different locations in the area.

“We had intelligence that some people in the Kandiga area have been assembling arms and ammunitions with the objective of attacking each other. In one of the houses, we discovered two pump action guns and a quantity of ammunition.

“In the other, we discovered ammunitions of over 500 rounds of AK 47. In all these cases, we have some suspects that have been arrested, numbering about six. They are all in custody,” he said.

He said the suspects comprised two males and four females but the owners of the houses that the items were retrieved from were at large, “We are tracing them, we have been able to narrow down on them.

“We have noted that they are teachers, we have pursued them to their various schools and we are currently doing everything to ensure that they are arrested,” the Regional Police Commander said.

He said the issue would be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators brought to book, “We will continue to mount intelligence-led operations in the entire Region including the Kandiga-Doba areas to ensure that the people there will have peace”.

DCOP Dr Gariba said personnel from Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces had been peace-keeping in the Kandiga and Doba areas as a result of communal violence that erupted in 2020.

He called on residents of the Region to be law-abiding and live peacefully, emphasising that “Insecurity will not help anybody. Development must go on in the Region and development must go with peace.”

The Commander assured residents of the Region that the Ghana Police Service would continue to collaborate with other security agencies across the Region, to ensure that persons who illegally possess firearms and ammunitions were arrested and dealt with according to the law.

---GNA