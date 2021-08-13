Sponsored former UDS Chief ICT assistant refuses to return from abroad, ordered to refund GH¢78,723.26 salaries paid him – AG Report

Dr. Joshua Caleb Dagadu, a former Chief ICT Assistant of the University for Development Studies (UDS) who was sponsored to study a course abroad and later return to the school has refused to do so, the Auditor’s General Report has revealed.

This is just one of many discoveries made by the Auditor General at the end of its report for 2020.

According to the report, although Dr. Joshua Caleb Dagadu signed a bond with UDS to return after completing the course abroad, he has refused and still enjoying the cosy weather.

“We noted that Dr. Joshua Caleb Dagadu, a former Chief ICT Assistant of the University, who signed a bond with the University to return after completion of a course abroad sponsored by the University has refused return to the University,” part of the AG’s report read.

The Auditor General has asked the University to chase the former Chief ICT Assistant to refund an amount of GH¢78,723.26 representing the salaries he earned during the study period abroad.

“We recommended that the University takes the necessary action to ensure that an amount of GH¢78,723.26 representing the salaries he earned during the study period is recovered from him,” the report added.