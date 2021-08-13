ModernGhana logo
Bono region: Coordinating Directors, Finance Officer of 3 Assemblies to cough up GHS315,240

Coordinating Directors and Finance Officer of three District Assemblies in the Bono region have been asked to refund a total amount of GH 315,240.60 to their respective assemblies.

The Auditor General’s 2020 fiscal year report states that the three Assemblies could not render proper accounts for stores.

According to the report, Jaman South Municipal, Dormaa East and Wenchi District Assemblies purchased store items valued at GH315,240.60 but failed to provide records of usage or evidence of distribution.

“Non maintenance of of store records and distribution list could result in diversion of stores for personal use”, the report said.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

