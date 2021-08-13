Chale Wote street art festival goes virtual — AMA

This year's edition of the 'Chale Wote' street art festival will be held virtually, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has said.

This development according to the AMA has become necessary due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases and in compliance with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's latest directive of avoiding large gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

A statement released by Mr. Gilbert Nii Ankrah, Head of Public Affairs at AMA said they had together with the organizers of the festival have lined up activities to broadcast the event on virtual platforms starting from Friday, August 13-22, 2021.

"Furthermore, contrary to previous events and its associated large crowd there would be no outdoor activities that require in-person participation during this year's event.

"The AMA wishes to use this opportunity to rally the citizenry to show interest in the event and support the various activities by participating through the online platforms. The Assembly is also urging all and sundry to follow the event's social media handles and website for updates," the statement said.

Chale Wote Street Art Festival is a Ghanaian-originated platform that brings together art, music, dance, and performance onto the streets.

This year's edition of the festival marks 10 years of its existence since it was first launched in 2011 to promote the appreciation of diverse forms of art in Ghana.

—GNA