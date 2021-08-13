ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.08.2021 Social News

Chale Wote street art festival goes virtual — AMA

Chale Wote street art festival goes virtual — AMA
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

This year's edition of the 'Chale Wote' street art festival will be held virtually, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has said.

This development according to the AMA has become necessary due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases and in compliance with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's latest directive of avoiding large gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

A statement released by Mr. Gilbert Nii Ankrah, Head of Public Affairs at AMA said they had together with the organizers of the festival have lined up activities to broadcast the event on virtual platforms starting from Friday, August 13-22, 2021.

"Furthermore, contrary to previous events and its associated large crowd there would be no outdoor activities that require in-person participation during this year's event.

"The AMA wishes to use this opportunity to rally the citizenry to show interest in the event and support the various activities by participating through the online platforms. The Assembly is also urging all and sundry to follow the event's social media handles and website for updates," the statement said.

Chale Wote Street Art Festival is a Ghanaian-originated platform that brings together art, music, dance, and performance onto the streets.

This year's edition of the festival marks 10 years of its existence since it was first launched in 2011 to promote the appreciation of diverse forms of art in Ghana.

—GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
A/R: Suspected gold thief lynched; one other in hospital after severe beatings
13.08.2021 | Social News
Allegations from Peki can resurrect decade-old disputes — Togbe Dake alleges
13.08.2021 | Social News
Prolong rains cut off bridge on Nadowli-Babili-Lawra highway
13.08.2021 | Social News
Reject any increment in electricity tariffs proposed by ECG – ACEP to PURC
13.08.2021 | Social News
Health Alert: Possible Cholera outbreak as Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary waste water runs through Common Market
13.08.2021 | Social News
Baby killer: Happy Bloomers Crèche Caregiver granted bail
13.08.2021 | Social News
Contractor of Kaira D/A School bows to pressure; hands over keys
13.08.2021 | Social News
Old Fadama residents demolish Korle Lagoon structures to plant trees
13.08.2021 | Social News
Henry Quartey calls on Greater Accra House of Chiefs to settle chieftaincy disputes
13.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line