A/R: Suspected gold thief lynched; one other in hospital after severe beatings

Ernest Kwabena Poku, a suspected gold thief has been lynched at Manso Atwere in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

This has been confirmed by the Police in the Ashanti Region who are investigating the circumstances that led to the mob attack on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Ernest Kwabena Poku on the day was attacked by a small group after they were accused of allegedly stealing gold at the Napoleon Mining Site in the area.

Unfortunately, he did not survive the beatings and sadly died. For his alleged accomplice, he received some intervention but has been hospitalized and receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the body of Ernest Kwabena Poku has been deposited at the St. Martin’s Hospital at Agroyesum for preservation and autopsy.

Proving an update on the incident, the public relations officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo has revealed that one person suspected to be part of the mob, Kwame Dapaah has been arrested.

“He is currently in custody and assisting with investigations.

“The owner of the mining concession was also invited by the police to assist with investigations “and is cooperating in that regard.

“One other person, identified only as Culture, is also on the run,” ASP Godwin Ahianyo told the media.