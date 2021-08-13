ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.08.2021 Social News

A/R: Suspected gold thief lynched; one other in hospital after severe beatings

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A/R: Suspected gold thief lynched; one other in hospital after severe beatings
Listen to article

Ernest Kwabena Poku, a suspected gold thief has been lynched at Manso Atwere in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

This has been confirmed by the Police in the Ashanti Region who are investigating the circumstances that led to the mob attack on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Ernest Kwabena Poku on the day was attacked by a small group after they were accused of allegedly stealing gold at the Napoleon Mining Site in the area.

Unfortunately, he did not survive the beatings and sadly died. For his alleged accomplice, he received some intervention but has been hospitalized and receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the body of Ernest Kwabena Poku has been deposited at the St. Martin’s Hospital at Agroyesum for preservation and autopsy.

Proving an update on the incident, the public relations officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo has revealed that one person suspected to be part of the mob, Kwame Dapaah has been arrested.

“He is currently in custody and assisting with investigations.

“The owner of the mining concession was also invited by the police to assist with investigations “and is cooperating in that regard.

“One other person, identified only as Culture, is also on the run,” ASP Godwin Ahianyo told the media.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Chale Wote street art festival goes virtual — AMA
13.08.2021 | Social News
Allegations from Peki can resurrect decade-old disputes — Togbe Dake alleges
13.08.2021 | Social News
Prolong rains cut off bridge on Nadowli-Babili-Lawra highway
13.08.2021 | Social News
Reject any increment in electricity tariffs proposed by ECG – ACEP to PURC
13.08.2021 | Social News
Health Alert: Possible Cholera outbreak as Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary waste water runs through Common Market
13.08.2021 | Social News
Baby killer: Happy Bloomers Crèche Caregiver granted bail
13.08.2021 | Social News
Contractor of Kaira D/A School bows to pressure; hands over keys
13.08.2021 | Social News
Old Fadama residents demolish Korle Lagoon structures to plant trees
13.08.2021 | Social News
Henry Quartey calls on Greater Accra House of Chiefs to settle chieftaincy disputes
13.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line