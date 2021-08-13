ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.08.2021 General News

Police search for 36-year-old missing tyler in Sunyani

Police search for 36-year-old missing tyler in Sunyani
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Police in Sunyani have appealed to the general public for assistance to search for one Alexander Badu Mensah, a-36-year-old tyler who left home for a funeral and has not returned for the past three days.

Mensah, a resident of Dumase-Mim in the Sunyani Municipality is said to have accompanied his uncle, Mathew Boahen to a funeral at Kyeredua-Antwikrom near Atronie, on Friday August 6, 2021.

A police situational report, signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kingsley Wiredu, the Sunyani Divisional Crime Officer, made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), indicated the victim informed his uncle he was to go to work at Kootokrom, a suburb of Sunyani and left the funeral grounds around 1400 hours.

“The uncle returned home and visited the house of his nephew to meet his absence. He called him on his mobile phone but it was out of reach and being apprehensive he reported the matter to the police on August 10,” it said.

“The police accompanied the complainant to the house of the victim and broke into his room, but he was not available,” the reported stated, indicating “extract of occurrence has since been prepared from the station diary and handed over to the complainant for radio announcement”.

—GNA

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Stop selling Accra lands indiscriminately – Henry Quartey urges Ga chiefs
13.08.2021 | General News
PPP arrangement best module for ECG’s efficiency – ACEP
13.08.2021 | General News
VIDEO: Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah, NCC tours Adako Jachie Training Facility
13.08.2021 | General News
Buffer Stock dispatches food to Damongo SHS to forestall shutdown over food shortage
13.08.2021 | General News
Ghana Federation of Disabilities elect new executives
12.08.2021 | General News
Akufo-Addo appoints Kofi Dzamesi as CEO of Bui Power Authority
12.08.2021 | General News
Prez of National House of Chiefs pledges support for Mining Sector Road Rehabilitation Secretariat
11.08.2021 | General News
Ghana Start-Up Bill: SNV Ghana holds validation workshop at Ejisu
11.08.2021 | General News
Akufo-Addo appoints Former NCA Deputy Director General Prince Sefah As GIFEC CEO
11.08.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line