13.08.2021 Social News

Prolong rains cut off bridge on Nadowli-Babili-Lawra highway

Heavy floods from a prolonged rain on Thursday night has washed away a bridge on the Nadowli-Babili-Lawra highway leaving people and vehicles plying the road stranded.

According to eye witnesses, the bridge had been cut off while other portions of the tarred road severely eroded, making it impossible for vehicles plying the Nadowli-Babili-Lawra-Nandom road to cross it.

Mr Ahmed Mustapha, the Upper West Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), when contacted, said the matter had been brought to his attention this morning and that he together with his team were mobilizing to go to the site to assess the situation.

“It is after we have assessed the situation that we will be able to know the extent of damage and the number of persons and properties affected and how we can be able to assist them,” he said.

Mr Mustapha said for the road, the road agency responsible would also send their engineers to handle it.

—GNA

