ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.08.2021 Crime & Punishment

Mobile banker jailed a day for stealing GHS32,751

Mobile banker jailed a day for stealing GHS32,751
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A mobile banker who stole GH¢32,751.41 belonging to customers of Ahantaman Rural Bank Limited, has been sentenced to one day imprisonment by the Tarkwa Magistrate court two.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Osei Asare, in addition, fined the convict, Betty Essien, GH¢600.00 in default would serve three months imprisonment.

Before the judgement, the court said it considered the fact that the convict was a first time offender and has also refunded GH¢32,000.00 of the money she embezzled. The convict, who showed remorse, had also pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

The court further directed that Betty should refund the remaining balance of GH¢751.41 to the complainant.

The convict who was charged with stealing pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, told the court that, the complainant, Nana Baffour Akoto Nti is the manager of Ahantaman Rural Bank Limited, Nsuaem branch in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, while Betty was a mobile banker with the same firm.

He said on March 30, this year, internal auditors of the bank conducted an audit on all mobile bankers working with the firm.

Prosecution said the audit report revealed that the convict had stolen an amount of GHC25,537.19.

According to Inspector Lartey, officials of the bank were not convinced about the report and they later engaged the service of an external auditors whose finding detected that the convict rather stolen GH¢32,751.41.

The complainant made a report against Betty to the police and she was subsequently arrested for interrogation.

Prosecution said Betty admitted the offence and added that she used part of the money to rent an apartment for herself and also bought some personal belongings.

—GNA

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Five alleged Fulani kidnappers grabbed
13.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
One grabbed over murder of alleged gold thief at Manso Atwere
13.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Manso Atwere Mine site brutality: One arrested whiles others are on the run
13.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Tema Police declare Chinese wanted for attempted murder
12.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
E/R: Police chase young man for stabbing friend to death at Teacher Mante
12.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Motor Rider caged over death of 57-year-old man
12.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
3 MoMo agents jailed 9years for stealing GHS34,106, used all for soccer betting
12.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Armed robber gunned down in Bolgatanga for attempting to escape police custody
10.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Trotro driver remanded for stealing mobile phone from from patient on admission after visiting
10.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line