Mobile banker jailed a day for stealing GHS32,751

A mobile banker who stole GH¢32,751.41 belonging to customers of Ahantaman Rural Bank Limited, has been sentenced to one day imprisonment by the Tarkwa Magistrate court two.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Osei Asare, in addition, fined the convict, Betty Essien, GH¢600.00 in default would serve three months imprisonment.

Before the judgement, the court said it considered the fact that the convict was a first time offender and has also refunded GH¢32,000.00 of the money she embezzled. The convict, who showed remorse, had also pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

The court further directed that Betty should refund the remaining balance of GH¢751.41 to the complainant.

The convict who was charged with stealing pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, told the court that, the complainant, Nana Baffour Akoto Nti is the manager of Ahantaman Rural Bank Limited, Nsuaem branch in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, while Betty was a mobile banker with the same firm.

He said on March 30, this year, internal auditors of the bank conducted an audit on all mobile bankers working with the firm.

Prosecution said the audit report revealed that the convict had stolen an amount of GHC25,537.19.

According to Inspector Lartey, officials of the bank were not convinced about the report and they later engaged the service of an external auditors whose finding detected that the convict rather stolen GH¢32,751.41.

The complainant made a report against Betty to the police and she was subsequently arrested for interrogation.

Prosecution said Betty admitted the offence and added that she used part of the money to rent an apartment for herself and also bought some personal belongings.

—GNA