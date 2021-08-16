Sung Bie'la Foundation donates new curriculum text books, exercise books to Asobelaga Anglican School

Asobelaaga Anglican Primary and Kindergarten School in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region has attracted the support of Sung Bie'la Foundation, a non-governmental agency based in Ghana, after a report on the deplorable nature of the school.

The foundation donated new textbooks of the new curriculum, exercise books, shoes, boots, crayons, pens, pencils and assorted drinks to the pupils.

The occasion was full of joy for the pupils, teachers and the Asobelaaga community in general as they welcomed a delegation from the Sung Bei'la Foundation.

The Foundation said it was touched after reading the news publication about the deplorable nature of the school and how pupils struggled to access basic education.

The leader of the delegation, Poanab Hajia Zenabu Awinbe Ndebugri, extended goodwill messages of members of the Foundation and thanked ModernGhana News for the exposure of the poor state of the school.

Poanab Hajia Zenabu Awinbe Ndebugri appeals to donors to support in getting an infrastructure for the school.

The Headteacher for the school, Agobire Chardson Atuldago, on behalf of the teachers and the community, thanked the Foundation for their kind gesture.

He appealed to other NGOs, individuals and philanthropists to come to their aid and provide them with infrastructure.

According to the headteacher, the school is having only four classrooms which house P3, P4, P5 and P6 with the rest of the classes held under trees.

Meanwhile, the PTA and SMC chairmen lament that the blocks being used for the ongoing project are of low quality and have started eroding after one rainy season.

According to them, they will resist any attempt to use low quality blocks to continue the project.