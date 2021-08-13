Health Alert: Possible Cholera outbreak as Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary waste water runs through Common Market

The Common Market at the Tamale Teaching Hospital is sitting on a ticking time bomb as waste water from the hospital's mortuary is currently running through the market.

Human excreta and other liquid waste from the various Wards of the hospital including the Emergency, Labor Ward and washrooms have filled the hospital's Common Market where food, fruits, drinks and all kind of items are sold to patients and visitors.

This is largely because the hospital's sewage chamber is also overflowing its boundaries for almost a year now, creating an unbearable stench in the market.

The underground chamber where the hospital's liquid waste gather before running into a mechanised plant is situated at the centre of the Common Market at the premises of the hospital.

Under the polluted environment, hawkers of the market still go about their businesses without considering the effects of the situation.

Sabta-Naa (Sanitation Chief) of Dagbon, Chief Ahmed Badawi Abdul Latif in an interview blamed the hospital authority for allowing the hawkers to operate under such unhygienic condition.

Chief Ahmed further charged the management of the hospital to relocate the food vendors and hawkers somewhere and find solution to the situation.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Mr. Misbawu Mohammed when contacted on phone said he was not in Tamale at that moment but was quick to add that management of the hospital begun the relocation of the hawkers early this year but the process halted.