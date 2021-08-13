ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.08.2021 General News

PPP arrangement best module for ECG’s efficiency – ACEP

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), says the inefficiencies at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) require a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) management module for the power company.

An Audit report by the Auditor has revealed that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), between 2014 and 2016, procured prepaid meters and conductors worth ¢59million, but the equipment has been left to rot.

The report also noted that ECG incurred expenses to the tune of ¢182,576,235.15 as a capacity charge by Cenit Energy for the 12 months in 2018.

The Policy Lead, Petroleum & Conventional Energy at ACEP, Justice Kodzo Yaotse, in a Citi News interview, said until an efficient Private-Public Partnership management module is put in place, such losses would be recorded.

According to him, no private sector person will allow his business to be run like the way ECG is currently being managed.

He insists until such a management plan is executed, the country will not benefit from ECG.

“We are not running this company as a commercial entity the way it ought to. So when I hear the conversation about private sector participation in the business of ECG, it becomes very important because no private person will give his or her monies to ECG to the extent that, if you give ECG GHS100 of power, you really get GHS70 back and then GHS30 is lost through the system, no private person will be able to countenance that. So we have to go back to that PPP arrangement that was botched during the PDS era.”

