Tamale: American Businessman cries for help as landlord allegedly evicts him before time

An American businessman based in Tamale and Managing Director of Alafei Foods Company Limited, Mr. Claude Convisser is lamenting that his landlord is forcefully ejecting him from his rented apartment.

He is calling on the authorities to intervene.

According to him, he signed a four year contract with the landlord, but all of a sudden the landlord is now asking him to vacate for no apparent reason.

At a press conference in Tamale, Mr. Claude Convisser expressed worry over the happenings.

He is accusing the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the United State of having hand in his eviction because of his loudness against their operations.

"My rent is binding for four years, the landlord came back to me and said they wanted to kick me out. The landlord friend told me that they are following the instructions from the United States Central Intelligence Agency, which I know for my past experience that the Agency tried to destroy me some time ago".

Mr. Claude noted that the landlord is currently subjecting him to inhuman treatment for the past months when he declined efforts to vacate the rented apartment.

He mentioned that the landlord emptied water from his polytank, scared away his house helps and threaten to remove his roof, this, according to him, are efforts to forcefully eject him from the house.

Mr. Claude who doubles as the Managing Director of POP Diesel Africa Limited further revealed that he has been beaten 6-7 times causing pain to his ribs and hand with a broken wrist bone.

According to him, an official complaint has been lodged at the Northern Regional CID and the Sagnarigu police Command but nothing has been done.

He accused the police of not treating himself fairly in addressing the issue.