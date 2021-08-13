A/R: We've lost six patients to Covid-19 in the past month - Suntreso hospital confirms

Six persons have died in the past month at the Suntreso Government Hospital in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region, Dr. Agyarko Poku who is the Medical Superintendent at the hospital has confirmed.

In the wake of the fast spread of the Delta Variant of the Covid-19 in the country, Kumasi has been one of the most hard-hit cities.

Amid several cases recorded, Hospitals in the city have had to admit more patients than usual.

Speaking on the current Covid-19 situation at the Suntreso Government Hospital, Dr. Agyarko Poku has disclosed that the deadly virus has claimed six lives in the past month.

According to the Medical Superintendent at the hospital, day in and day out the hospital is admitting patients in critical conditions.

On the positive side, he said the vaccination exercise taking place in the hospital is going well and hopes more people get the jabs to help in the fight against the deadly virus.

“The covid-19 situation is under control, we are not saying it is all over, we are still getting cases.

“Although the number of cases we are getting is coming down, some of them come in critical conditions. Over the past month we’ve lost six people so the battle is still on,” Dr. Agyarko Poku told Class FM.

He added, “The vaccines are here, staff and workers are ready and we are hoping people will come. This morning we vaccinated about 100 and we hope that by the time we end around 5 pm, we’ll get a lot of people.”

Residents in the Ashanti Region and across the nation are being urged to continue the adherence to the safety protocols to help the government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.