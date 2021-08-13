ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.08.2021 General News

VIDEO: Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah, NCC tours Adako Jachie Training Facility

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
VIDEO: Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah, NCC tours Adako Jachie Training Facility
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah and National Circles Chairman, Christopher Demanya has today visited Adako Jachie Training complex to inspect ongoing works at the site.

According to Christopher Demanya, the supporters must support the management to ensure the standard of the Porcupine Warriors is raised to the level of the lite clubs on the continent, hence the club will get its own stadium and other facilities.

“I’m pleading with all Kotoko supporters to be calm and support the team we must all desist from insulting players and other stakeholders of the team," he stated.

Nana Yaw Amponsah toured the club’s Adako Jachie complex where works are currently ongoing.

Works at the Asante Kotoko Adako Jachie project site are taking shape as the first phase is close to completion.

The first phase will include the club's secretariat and other officers being moved from the current Odeneho Kwadaso location to Adako Jachie.

The project when completed will have a 30-bed dormitory, a technical block, executive office, dressing room, medical block, secretariat, players block and a gym.

Asante Kotoko, since its formation on August 31, 1935, has adopted a number of state-owned facilities with the Jackson park and most especially Baba Yara Sports stadium as their home venue which has brought fond memories for the former Africa champions.

Watch Full Video:

More General News
ModernGhana Links
PPP arrangement best module for ECG’s efficiency – ACEP
13.08.2021 | General News
Buffer Stock dispatches food to Damongo SHS to forestall shutdown over food shortage
13.08.2021 | General News
Ghana Federation of Disabilities elect new executives
12.08.2021 | General News
Akufo-Addo appoints Kofi Dzamesi as CEO of Bui Power Authority
12.08.2021 | General News
Prez of National House of Chiefs pledges support for Mining Sector Road Rehabilitation Secretariat
11.08.2021 | General News
Ghana Start-Up Bill: SNV Ghana holds validation workshop at Ejisu
11.08.2021 | General News
Akufo-Addo appoints Former NCA Deputy Director General Prince Sefah As GIFEC CEO
11.08.2021 | General News
Rent Control to go digital – Asenso Boakye hints
10.08.2021 | General News
Elders of Pentecost church shower blessings on Chief of Nkwanta-Akrofrom at Akwasidae Festival
10.08.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line